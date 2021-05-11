Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $58.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 143,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

