Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Maverix Metals reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth about $105,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 84.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 720,157 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Maverix Metals by 58.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

MMX stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $804.58 million, a PE ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

