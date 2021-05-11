Matt Gustke Sells 1,998 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $42,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,198.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matt Gustke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matt Gustke sold 436 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $10,084.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,294,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,549. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arnhold LLC grew its position in The RealReal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The RealReal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The RealReal by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The RealReal by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The RealReal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

