Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.45 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company stock opened at $384.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.67. The firm has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

