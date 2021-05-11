Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,399,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

