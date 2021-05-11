Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $8.86 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Leidos by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,242,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average of $100.24. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.