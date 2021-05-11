Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $150.25 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $83.77 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

