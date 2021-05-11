Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average is $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

