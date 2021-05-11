Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $11.31 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.