Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to report sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.27 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Truist boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Masco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 217,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,025. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98. Masco has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

