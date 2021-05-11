Maribeth S. Rahe Acquires 10,000 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Director Maribeth S. Rahe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.38. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 370.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $658,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

