Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Announces Earnings Results

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.040-1.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

