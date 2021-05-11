Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

