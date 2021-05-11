Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.79.

TSE:MFC opened at C$26.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.13. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.