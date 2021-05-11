MANTRA DAO Reaches Market Cap of $87.29 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $87.29 million and $15.18 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 20% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00082959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00064287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00056513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00106386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.86 or 0.00781734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.79 or 0.08881955 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 288,566,409 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

