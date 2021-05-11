Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.33

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.33 and traded as high as $16.75. Manchester United shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 206,982 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,738,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
