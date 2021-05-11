Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.33

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.33 and traded as high as $16.75. Manchester United shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 206,982 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,738,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

