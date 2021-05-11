Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 26,947 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,947 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15.

