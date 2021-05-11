Manchester Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,158 shares of company stock worth $8,175,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

