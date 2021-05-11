Manchester Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $213.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $194.03 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

