Manchester Financial Inc. Has $69,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 116,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 65,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $226.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.86. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.