Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Issues Earnings Results

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) released its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

Shares of MLVF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $139.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.03. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

