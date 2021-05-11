Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Magnite updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

MGNI stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Magnite has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,172.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,207 shares of company stock worth $18,465,834. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

