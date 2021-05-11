Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Magnite updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
MGNI stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Magnite has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31.
MGNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.
Magnite Company Profile
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.
