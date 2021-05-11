Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) PT Raised to C$11.50 at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Magellan Aerospace stock opened at C$10.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.18. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of C$5.14 and a one year high of C$11.73. The stock has a market cap of C$612.50 million and a PE ratio of 186.14.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$180.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 736.84%.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.