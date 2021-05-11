Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 15,659 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.6% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,187,000.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.66. 1,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,139. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

