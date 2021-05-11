Macroview Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 5.1% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.41. The company had a trading volume of 697,070 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00.

