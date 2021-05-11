Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,729 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,043,624 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.12. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

