Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85 on June 3rd

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MACF opened at GBX 117.24 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.14. Macfarlane Group has a 1 year low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £185.02 million and a P/E ratio of 18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

