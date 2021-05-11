LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $117.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $119.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

NYSE:LYB opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.04 and a 200 day moving average of $94.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $116.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,366 shares of company stock worth $351,685 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,009,000 after buying an additional 90,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after buying an additional 113,493 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

