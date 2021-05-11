LYNC Network (LYNC) Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, LYNC Network has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One LYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $130.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $365.19 or 0.00648261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00066691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.46 or 0.00242233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.54 or 0.01167221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00029042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $418.33 or 0.00742601 BTC.

About LYNC Network

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 995,500 coins. LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network . The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork

LYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using US dollars.

