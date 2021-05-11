Lundin Energy AB (publ) (LNDNF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: LNDNF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2021 – Lundin Energy AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/30/2021 – Lundin Energy AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/30/2021 – Lundin Energy AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2021 – Lundin Energy AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/25/2021 – Lundin Energy AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/22/2021 – Lundin Energy AB (publ) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$33.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

