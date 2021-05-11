LunchMoney (LMY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21,347.00

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $805,815.24 and approximately $21,347.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00060368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00064945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00106890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.68 or 0.00773022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.82 or 0.08802757 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,550,599 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.