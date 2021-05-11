Lumentum (LITE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LITE stock opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

