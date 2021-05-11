Lucira Health (LHDX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Lucira Health to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LHDX opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Lucira Health has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LHDX shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.