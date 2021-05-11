LTO Network (LTO) Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. LTO Network has a market cap of $147.56 million and approximately $15.53 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00084989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00060362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00064029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00107925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.98 or 0.00795943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,319.55 or 0.09388493 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,943 coins and its circulating supply is 282,642,857 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

