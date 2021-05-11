LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.07% of KB Home worth $45,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,317,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,919,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,584,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,350,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,277 shares of company stock worth $8,647,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

