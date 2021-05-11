LSV Asset Management Sells 927,600 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 678,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $31,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after buying an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.