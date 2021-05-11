LSV Asset Management Has $35.41 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 774,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,399 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $35,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 424,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 128,732 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

