LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,779 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.59% of UGI worth $50,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

