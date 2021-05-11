Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 164,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

