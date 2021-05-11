Loveless Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 3.4% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.27. 7,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,859. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.22 and a 200 day moving average of $310.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

