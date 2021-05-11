Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $637,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $99.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,692. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

