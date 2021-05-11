Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $360,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.50. The company had a trading volume of 33,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,448. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

