Loop Capital Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $800.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $523.78.
Shares of RH stock opened at $680.31 on Monday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $138.42 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
