Loop Capital Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $800.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $523.78.

Shares of RH stock opened at $680.31 on Monday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $138.42 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

