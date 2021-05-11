Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 2,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $699.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.50. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

