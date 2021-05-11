Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lowered by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $393.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.71. The company has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

