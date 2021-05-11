Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau Sells 13,172 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

Jocyanne C. Bourdeau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

L opened at C$71.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. Loblaw Companies Limited has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$72.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.86.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.