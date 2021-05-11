LKQ (LKQ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/30/2021 – LKQ had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – LKQ had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $55.00.

4/30/2021 – LKQ had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $55.00.

4/20/2021 – LKQ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LKQ’s strategic buyouts and divestments are streaming its portfolio and boosting long term prospects. LKQ fares well in the free cash flow parameter, which is a key metric to gauge the financial health of the firm. In response coronavirus-induced uncertainties, LKQ has initiated a series of cost-saving initiatives resulting in permanent cost reductions. Low leverage and a solid liquidity profile bode well. However, escalated manufacturing costs of replacement parts along with high restructuring and acquisition-related expenses are likely to dent the firm’s margins. Considering the economic uncertainty and new Covid-19 strains prolonging the second wave of infections, LKQ’s near-term earnings and sales may be adversely impacted. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.63. 10,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,056. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02.

Get LKQ Co alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after buying an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 89.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after buying an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.