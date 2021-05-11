LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.900–1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$468 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.96 million.LivePerson also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.550–0.530 EPS.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.07.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,828 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,129. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

