Live Nation Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,936 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,117% compared to the typical daily volume of 981 call options.

LYV opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 in the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,768,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

