Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NYSE:LYV opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,865,000 after buying an additional 60,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,979,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after buying an additional 560,471 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

